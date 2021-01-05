Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSX. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 130,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,834. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.39. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

