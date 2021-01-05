FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

FORM opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FormFactor by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

