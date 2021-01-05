Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,121. The stock has a market cap of C$23.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$59.28.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

