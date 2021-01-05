Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.07

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.07 and last traded at C$11.98, with a volume of 373389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,455.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

