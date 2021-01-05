Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,467,813 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.97 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

