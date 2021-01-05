Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0069

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $615,236.85 and $2,884.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.