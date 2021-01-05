Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.20

Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and traded as low as $26.80. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

