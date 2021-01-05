Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.36. 1,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.63% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

