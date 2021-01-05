Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 3,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

