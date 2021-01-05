Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Down 1.3%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.38% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

