Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 1,006,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 887,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Frank’s International by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Frank’s International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.