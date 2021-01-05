Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 0.4%

Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €49.50 ($58.24) and last traded at €49.36 ($58.07). 103,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.16 ($57.84).

Several research firms have recently commented on FRA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG (FRA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.58 ($46.56).

Get Fraport AG (FRA.F) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.31.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG (FRA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG (FRA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.