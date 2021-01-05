Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.01 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

