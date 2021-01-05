FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 326,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 287,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $236,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

