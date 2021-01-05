Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA:FRE opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

