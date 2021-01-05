Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after buying an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,256.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

