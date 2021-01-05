Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.94 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $5.94 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

