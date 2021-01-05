Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 87,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 88,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of C$66.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.