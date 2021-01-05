FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 124,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

