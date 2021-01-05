FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,296 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 million and a PE ratio of 33.75.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

