FTX Token (FTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.03 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $762.70 million and $38.03 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.50 or 0.02235164 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

