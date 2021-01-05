FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 33,219,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 34,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.