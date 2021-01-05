FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 33,219,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 34,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

