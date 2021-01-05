Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0594 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $87,768.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,886.23 or 0.99869904 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010558 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,681,257 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

