FunFair Price Tops $0.0094 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. FunFair has a market cap of $61.59 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 143.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

