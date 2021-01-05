Fusion (FSN) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,117.76 or 0.97624736 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,976,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,407,215 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

