Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.23

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 64529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.08.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.