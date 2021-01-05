FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Cap of $11,374.01

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $11,374.01 and approximately $4,370.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00035866 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002815 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

