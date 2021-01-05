FUTURAX Trading Down 96% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 96% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $12,553.04 and $2,420.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002108 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003209 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

