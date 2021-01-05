FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.