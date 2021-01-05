FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

RCKT opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

