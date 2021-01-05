FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $20.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

SRPT stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.