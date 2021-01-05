G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.39

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 25718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

