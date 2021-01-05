Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 6.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$11.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

About Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

