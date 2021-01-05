GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $101,745.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,859,335 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

