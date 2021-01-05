GameCredits Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $77,954.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00479131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,859,335 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

