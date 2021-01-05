Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.17

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.17 and traded as high as $45.64. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1,506,080 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gardner Denver stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gardner Denver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

