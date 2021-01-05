Garlicoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $97.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $207,636.68 and approximately $97.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,645,275 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

