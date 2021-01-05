Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 1.6%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.43. 116,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,401,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 997,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

