Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
NYSE IT opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 68.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
