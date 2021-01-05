Gas Achieves Market Cap of $15.21 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00004784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

