GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading 9.4% Higher

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.04. 522,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 453,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.