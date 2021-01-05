Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

