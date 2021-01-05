Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.46. 683,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 782,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.