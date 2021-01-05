Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GECFF. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Gecina stock remained flat at $$154.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. Gecina has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

