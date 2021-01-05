General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Shares of General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.50. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of £919.79 million and a PE ratio of 29.63.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

