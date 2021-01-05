General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,797,877 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

