Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) (EPA:GNFT) Trading Down 1.2%

Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) (EPA:GNFT) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.99 ($4.70) and last traded at €3.99 ($4.70). Approximately 169,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.21.

About Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

