Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $7.09. Genie Energy shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 73,703 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genie Energy by 22,687.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genie Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

