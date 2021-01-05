Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $430.18

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $430.18 and last traded at $415.14, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

