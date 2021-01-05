Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.45

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 61221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

